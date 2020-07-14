The managers of a British champion fighter who was stabbed to death at his birthday party are appealing to raise £12,000 in funeral costs.

Welterweight MMA star Jahreau Shepherd, nicknamed Nightmare, was murdered in Kennington, south London, on Saturday.

The 30-year-old was found with stab wounds on the Black Prince Estate shortly after 10pm.

An appeal on GoFundMe reads: “In loving memory of Jahreau ‘Nightmare’ Shepherd we want to raise enough funds to give the champion the send off he deserves! Alpha Talent Management (ATM) are raising money for funeral costs and to support his family during this time.

A GoFundMe has been started for the family of MMA fighter Jahreau 'Nightmare' Shepherd who has died after being stabbed at his 30th birthday party https://t.co/PWaUFfRgj5 pic.twitter.com/LWwvlr35he — GoFundMeUK (@GoFundMeUK) July 14, 2020

“We are reaching out to the UK MMA fraternity to come together and show some love for Jay, who has been such an integral part of this industry.

“If he has ever fought on your show, supported you, been in your corner, trained you, inspired you or simply blessed you with his infectious energy please show some love and support and donate today no matter how big or small.

“Our sincerest condolences go out to his family and friends. RIP Jay, we love you, will always miss you and will keep your memory alive forever.”

(1/2) A man has been fatally stabbed in #Kennington. Any witnesses or anyone with info about the incident at 10pm last night on the Black Prince Estate in #SE11 pls call 020 8345 3775 or contact police via @MetCC https://t.co/RWiiegjtz9 — Lambeth Police (@LambethMPS) July 12, 2020

The Metropolitan Police has launched a murder investigation into his death.

A second man, aged 26, was also treated for stab wounds, but his injuries were not life-threatening.

Anyone with information can call police on 020 8345 3775 or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.