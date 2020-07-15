TV naturalist Steve Backshall has created a unique countryside soundscape to raise awareness of biodiversity and the importance of a thriving environment.

Dairy farmers have previously suggested their cows had slightly different moos, depending on which herd they came from.

And Backshall and a team from organic farm Yeo Valley, the family-owned dairy manufacturing business, have captured the different hums, echoes and buzzes that can be heard on their farm from morning to evening to form a 15-minute soundscape, available on Spotify, filled with nature’s melody.

“I’m absolutely delighted to see this soundscape come to life," said Mr Backshall.

"It’s amazing to hear all the creatures that live in and around us, whether it is on organic dairy farm like Yeo Valley’s which is bursting with wildlife and nature, or even in your own back garden.

"Biodiversity is a topic very close to my heart and we can all do our bit to champion our surrounding environment and help create a more sustainable future for the thriving species that occupy it.

"We don’t often get to hear the natural sounds of biodiversity so it really is a magical moment."

Organic farming means that not a single pesticide or chemical fertiliser is used, and animals, bugs and plants can flourish and prosper in harmony.

And the exclusive track, which features star turns from bees, mice, voles, owls, and skylarks, shines a light on the role organic farms play in a sustainable future.

“We’re so pleased to be unveiling our Yeo Valley Farm soundscape," said Yeo Valley's Kate Sharrock.

"We are a big supporter of biodiversity and we know the importance of a thriving natural environment and the benefits that organic farming brings which is why we're encouraging consumers to support a more sustainable future and buy organic products like that of Yeo Valley.

"It’s great to be able to spread the buzz of biodiversity in a way that hasn’t been done before and bring organic farming to consumers wherever they may be."