Here is Wednesday’s update of the rolling seven-day rate of new cases of Covid-19 for every local authority in England.

The figures, for the seven days to July 12, are based on tests carried out in laboratories (pillar one of the Government’s testing programme) and in the wider community (pillar two).

The rate is expressed as the number of new cases per 100,000 population.

In Leicester, the rate has dropped from 127.2 in the seven days to July 5 to 104.4 in the seven days to July 12.

It was 143.6 in the seven days to June 28.

Second on the list is Pendle, where the rate has gone up from 14.2 to 74.4, and where 68 new cases have been recorded in the seven days to July 12.

Other areas reporting notable week-on-week jumps include:

– Blackburn with Darwen (up from 29.5 to 48.3, with 72 new cases in the seven days to July 12)

– Herefordshire (up from 2.1 to 37.0, with 71 new cases recorded in the seven days to July 12, linked to an outbreak on a farm near Worcester)

– Braintree (up from 3.3 to 22.4, with 34 new cases)

– Peterborough (up from 18.9 to 30.3, with 61 new cases)

The list is based on Public Health England figures updated on July 15 on the Government’s coronavirus online dashboard.

Data for the most recent three days (July 13 to 15) has been excluded as it is incomplete and likely to be revised.

Here is the list in full, showing the rate of new cases in the seven days to July 12, followed by the equivalent figure for the previous seven days to July 5.

Leicester 104.4 127.2

Pendle 74.4 14.2

Blackburn with Darwen 48.3 29.5

Bradford 37.6 33.7

Herefordshire 37.0 2.1

Rochdale 32.3 34.1

Oadby and Wigston 31.5 33.3

Peterborough 30.3 18.9

East Staffordshire 28.7 7.6

Kirklees 25.1 34.4

Luton 24.8 17.3

Kettering 24.7 13.8

Braintree 22.4 3.3

Eastbourne 21.3 10.7

Calderdale 20.9 10.9

Northampton 20.0 19.1

Wakefield 19.1 13.0

Carlisle 18.5 18.5

Oldham 16.6 20.8

East Northamptonshire 16.0 7.5

Bolton 15.8 20.0

Dartford 15.5 13.7

Rotherham 14.7 22.7

Tunbridge Wells 14.4 3.4

Salford 13.8 8.6

Manchester 13.5 14.4

Sheffield 13.0 17.2

Thanet 12.7 12.7

Burnley 12.4 4.5

Nuneaton and Bedworth 12.4 8.5

St Albans 11.5 14.2

Rugby 11.2 8.4

Charnwood 11.0 15.3

Stoke-on-Trent 10.9 12.1

Harborough 10.8 17.3

Fylde 10.0 10.0

Cannock Chase 10.0 10.0

Blaby 10.0 26.9

Corby 9.9 0.0

Barnsley 9.8 19.2

Melton 9.8 15.7

Eden 9.5 1.9

Dover 9.4 17.1

Gravesham 9.4 8.5

Ashford 9.3 25.5

Cheshire West and Chester 9.1 12.6

Oxford 9.1 6.5

Tameside 8.9 13.3

Walsall 8.8 4.2

Sandwell 7.9 4.3

Preston 7.8 9.2

Leeds 7.7 6.1

Bassetlaw 7.7 10.3

Wellingborough 7.5 3.8

Epsom and Ewell 7.5 2.5

Doncaster 7.4 12.9

Canterbury 7.3 6.7

Broxbourne 7.2 0.0

Blackpool 7.2 6.5

Woking 6.9 11.9

Sefton 6.9 5.1

North West Leicestershire 6.9 10.8

Lewes 6.8 3.9

Rushcliffe 6.8 5.1

Telford and Wrekin 6.7 3.4

Southend-on-Sea 6.6 10.4

Brentwood 6.5 3.9

Birmingham 6.5 6.1

Bedford 6.4 21.0

Tower Hamlets 6.3 2.8

Rother 6.3 4.2

Derby 6.2 9.7

Folkestone and Hythe 6.2 23.1

Newcastle-under-Lyme 6.2 11.6

Staffordshire Moorlands 6.1 5.1

Bexley 6.1 4.4

Wokingham 6.0 2.4

Basildon 5.9 8.6

Fenland 5.9 5.9

Elmbridge 5.9 2.2

South Cambridgeshire 5.7 2.5

Welwyn Hatfield 5.7 5.7

Runnymede 5.7 3.4

Wealden 5.6 6.9

Castle Point 5.6 7.8

Trafford 5.5 6.8

Wychavon 5.5 1.6

Hinckley and Bosworth 5.3 14.2

South Holland 5.3 5.3

Tamworth 5.2 6.5

Chiltern 5.2 2.1

Fareham 5.2 1.7

Southampton 5.1 5.1

Malvern Hills 5.1 5.1

Sevenoaks 5.0 5.0

Swindon 5.0 3.2

Hyndburn 4.9 1.2

Hackney and City of London 4.9 5.9

Harrow 4.8 3.2

Chesterfield 4.8 5.7

Stratford-on-Avon 4.7 3.9

Slough 4.7 8.0

Solihull 4.7 3.7

Thurrock 4.6 3.5

Dacorum 4.5 3.9

South Ribble 4.5 8.1

Haringey 4.4 2.2

Hounslow 4.4 4.1

Broxtowe 4.4 2.6

Torridge 4.4 2.9

Sutton 4.4 1.0

Harrogate 4.4 4.4

Wirral 4.3 3.4

Medway 4.3 5.8

Three Rivers 4.3 6.4

Reading 4.3 2.5

Havering 4.3 3.9

Hillingdon 4.3 8.5

Liverpool 4.2 10.5

Rossendale 4.2 0.0

Central Bedfordshire 4.2 6.0

West Lindsey 4.2 1.1

Bracknell Forest 4.1 1.6

Bromsgrove 4.1 4.1

Swale 4.0 4.0

Aylesbury Vale 4.0 10.0

Wandsworth 4.0 3.4

Windsor and Maidenhead 4.0 0.7

Amber Valley 3.9 3.2

Brent 3.9 3.3

Lichfield 3.8 3.8

Hertsmere 3.8 1.9

Stockport 3.8 7.2

Shropshire 3.7 7.2

Vale of White Horse 3.7 2.2

Bury 3.7 11.0

Wigan 3.7 2.8

Worthing 3.6 1.8

Redbridge 3.6 6.6

South Oxfordshire 3.6 2.8

Gateshead 3.5 1.5

Rochford 3.4 9.2

North Kesteven 3.4 0.9

Wolverhampton 3.4 5.3

Lambeth 3.4 1.5

Selby 3.4 4.5

Knowsley 3.3 12.0

York 3.3 3.3

Newcastle upon Tyne 3.3 2.7

Ribble Valley 3.3 11.7

Barnet 3.3 3.3

Lewisham 3.3 1.0

High Peak 3.3 4.3

South Northamptonshire 3.2 4.3

Tewkesbury 3.2 5.4

Cambridge 3.2 3.2

Southwark 3.2 3.5

Cheshire East 3.2 6.0

Exeter 3.1 0.8

Lincoln 3.0 5.0

Worcester 2.9 4.9

Stafford 2.9 6.6

Copeland 2.9 4.4

Ipswich 2.9 2.2

Waltham Forest 2.9 4.3

Warrington 2.9 3.8

Wycombe 2.9 7.4

South Bucks 2.9 1.4

Croydon 2.9 1.8

Barking and Dagenham 2.8 2.8

Portsmouth 2.8 1.9

Brighton and Hove 2.8 2.4

Tendring 2.7 2.7

Westminster 2.7 2.7

West Oxfordshire 2.7 1.8

Coventry 2.7 4.1

South Staffordshire 2.7 0.0

South Tyneside 2.7 1.3

County Durham 2.7 2.7

West Lancashire 2.6 5.3

Erewash 2.6 4.3

Kensington and Chelsea 2.6 1.3

Newham 2.6 4.5

Stockton-on-Tees 2.5 4.6

Sunderland 2.5 1.1

Rutland 2.5 7.6

Mid Devon 2.4 0.0

Greenwich 2.4 2.4

North Tyneside 2.4 1.5

Merton 2.4 2.4

Test Valley 2.4 2.4

Daventry 2.4 8.3

Ashfield 2.4 5.5

East Riding of Yorkshire 2.4 3.5

Gosport 2.3 3.5

Halton 2.3 7.8

Tandridge 2.3 8.0

Surrey Heath 2.3 5.6

Hartlepool 2.1 2.1

Middlesbrough 2.1 2.8

Norwich 2.1 1.4

South Kesteven 2.1 4.9

Horsham 2.1 1.4

Watford 2.1 7.2

Allerdale 2.1 4.1

Guildford 2.0 2.7

East Suffolk 2.0 1.2

Wiltshire 2.0 1.8

Mid Sussex 2.0 1.3

Somerset West and Taunton 1.9 0.0

Hull 1.9 3.1

South Derbyshire 1.9 1.9

West Berkshire 1.9 0.6

Richmondshire 1.9 3.8

Darlington 1.9 0.9

Northumberland 1.9 3.1

Dudley 1.9 3.1

North Somerset 1.9 1.4

Milton Keynes 1.9 2.6

Dorset 1.9 0.8

Nottingham 1.8 5.4

Wyre 1.8 3.6

Crawley 1.8 11.6

Ealing 1.8 5.6

North Lincolnshire 1.7 4.1

Bristol 1.7 2.4

Chorley 1.7 2.6

Kingston upon Thames 1.7 3.4

Cheltenham 1.7 3.4

Gedling 1.7 2.5

Islington 1.7 3.3

St. Helens 1.7 2.8

East Hampshire 1.7 2.5

Chichester 1.7 0.0

Sedgemoor 1.6 4.1

Winchester 1.6 0.8

Havant 1.6 0.0

Adur 1.6 1.6

Colchester 1.6 2.6

Maldon 1.6 0.0

Camden 1.5 0.8

Epping Forest 1.5 0.8

Eastleigh 1.5 0.8

Bromley 1.5 2.4

North Hertfordshire 1.5 1.5

Redcar and Cleveland 1.5 0.7

East Lindsey 1.4 2.8

Lancaster 1.4 1.4

East Devon 1.4 3.5

Reigate and Banstead 1.4 1.4

East Hertfordshire 1.4 2.0

Cherwell 1.3 7.4

Arun 1.3 0.0

Cornwall and Isles of Scilly 1.2 1.8

Enfield 1.2 3.9

Maidstone 1.2 3.5

Harlow 1.2 3.5

Mole Valley 1.1 4.6

Plymouth 1.1 3.4

Chelmsford 1.1 4.5

Huntingdonshire 1.1 2.8

Cotswold 1.1 2.2

New Forest 1.1 1.1

Hambleton 1.1 1.1

Hammersmith and Fulham 1.1 5.4

Hastings 1.1 1.1

Rushmoor 1.1 0.0

Bath and North East Somerset 1.0 0.0

Hart 1.0 2.1

Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole 1.0 1.3

Spelthorne 1.0 3.0

North East Derbyshire 1.0 7.9

South Lakeland 1.0 2.9

North Norfolk 1.0 1.0

Stroud 0.8 0.8

Newark and Sherwood 0.8 2.5

Waverley 0.8 3.2

Gloucester 0.8 2.3

Broadland 0.8 1.5

Tonbridge and Malling 0.8 1.5

Teignbridge 0.8 1.5

Torbay 0.7 4.4

South Norfolk 0.7 2.2

South Gloucestershire 0.7 1.8

Isle of Wight 0.7 1.4

Warwick 0.7 0.7

King’s Lynn and West Norfolk 0.7 0.7

South Somerset 0.6 0.0

Basingstoke and Deane 0.6 1.1

West Suffolk 0.6 5.6

Richmond upon Thames 0.5 2.5

Babergh 0.0 0.0

Barrow-in-Furness 0.0 0.0

Great Yarmouth 0.0 0.0

North Devon 0.0 0.0

South Hams 0.0 0.0

Uttlesford 0.0 0.0

West Devon 0.0 0.0

Mansfield 0.0 0.9

Scarborough 0.0 0.9

Breckland 0.0 1.4

Mendip 0.0 1.7

Wyre Forest 0.0 2.0

Forest of Dean 0.0 2.3

North East Lincolnshire 0.0 2.5

Mid Suffolk 0.0 2.9

North Warwickshire 0.0 3.1

East Cambridgeshire 0.0 3.4

Stevenage 0.0 3.4

Craven 0.0 3.5

Redditch 0.0 3.5

Ryedale 0.0 5.5

Derbyshire Dales 0.0 5.6

Bolsover 0.0 6.3

Boston 0.0 8.6