Poundland is to trial an online delivery service and refurbish a raft of high street stores as part of the “biggest transformation in its history”.

The discount chain said that customers will see refreshed stores and extended choice as a result of the multimillion-pound investment plan.

The transformation plan will also see it pilot a poundland.co.uk home delivery service early next year from its new distribution site.

Poundland said the revamp of stores will see it develop larger “destination” sites where it will offer the fullest range of products including food, homeware, health and beauty and clothing.

Poundland said it will install frozen and chilled food sections in 60 stores by the end of July (Poundland/PA)

It said it will also split its store estate into “convenience” stores for customers to quickly purchase products and “core” stores which will offer a wider variety of products on high streets.

The transformation plan, dubbed Project Diamond, will also see it open new stores in the UK and Ireland.

Poundland will also accelerate the roll-out of chilled and frozen food to 60 stores by the end of this month, with plans to extend this to more sites later in the year.

The company will also open six more Pep&Co fashion concessions within Poundland stores, bringing the clothing brand to 310 locations.

Barry Williams, Poundland managing director, said: “We’re stepping up to support high streets after the impact of the coronavirus by being customer-focused, people-led and tech-enabled.

“This is the biggest transformation in our history as we look to secure our future for another 30 years.”