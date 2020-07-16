A member of staff at a coronavirus-hit care home on Skye has retested positive for the virus.

NHS Highland confirmed the worker at the Home Farm care home in Portree had been advised to isolate following the positive test, with contact tracing undertaken.

More people will be re-tested following the new case with NHS Highland saying results will be issued “as soon as they are available”.

The home, which was the subject of a court hearing earlier this year after 10 residents died amid the Covid-19 outbreak, has been closed to new admissions.

A statement from NHS Highland health board also said: “Evidence is emerging internationally about Covid-19 and it is now recognised that some people have prolonged positive swab results and others can have intermittent negative and positive results over many weeks.

“As such, an ongoing positive result does not mean that an individual is still infectious or that they pose a risk to others.

“However, when combined with new symptoms, it is necessary to adopt a precautionary approach as it is not possible to exclude the potential of a new infection or reactivation.

“There are no other cases of confirmed Covid-19 infection in the local community or on the rest of Skye and we do not believe there to be an increased risk of Covid-19 infection to the wider community at this time.

“However, the virus can recur even in rural communities and so everyone should continue to adhere to physical distancing guidelines, wear a face-covering when in enclosed spaces, clean your hands and surfaces regularly and immediately self-isolate if you develop symptoms.”