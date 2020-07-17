Lewis Capaldi and Bastille will top next year’s Latitude festival.

Organisers announced the line-up on the day which should have kickstarted this year’s event, cancelled along with other festivals because of the pandemic.

Scottish singer Capaldi, making his Latitude debut, and indie band Bastille will headline, while Snow Patrol will be special guests on the Sunday afternoon slot.

Bastille singer Dan Smith said: “We’ve wanted to play and go to Latitude for such a long time, so we’re really excited to have the chance to be there next year after everyone’s year away from gigs.

Tickets on sale Monday 9am.

“It’s our only British festival gig of the summer and we’re thrilled that it’ll be at Latitude in such brilliant company.”

Snow Patrol said: “We are thrilled to perform our Reworked set (featuring 14 musicians no less) as special guests at next year’s festival.

“Having played the first ever Latitude in 2006, we were gutted that injury forced us to cancel our slot last year and obviously with all festivals cancelled this year we’re so glad to be on the bill for next year.

“Thank you Latitude for having us back once again. It’s a wonderful festival and we’re delighted to be involved.”

Organisers say the comedy, theatre and arts line-up will be announced soon.

The festival returns to Henham Park, Suffolk, on July 22 to 25 2021.

Weekend and day tickets are on sale from Monday at 9am.