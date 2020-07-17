Nine in ten businesses say a green recovery should be a post-pandemic priority, according to new research.

Three-quarters of business leaders say the pandemic has made them re-evaluate how their business can be more sustainable, reports an exclusive survey of business executives commissioned by energy firm E.ON.

Nine in ten businesses executives claimed the green recovery ought to be a priority as we emerge from the coronavirus crisis, which has seen the UK's GDP dip by 25 percent between February and May.

As companies re-imagine their working practices for the 'new normal', business leaders are placing pressure on themselves to effect change.

The majority believe they are the group with the most responsibility for driving a ‘green recovery’ and 81% feel they can take further steps to be more sustainable.

However, they highlighted that the Government and consumers will need to play their part as well.

Research also reveals companies across the country are already doing their bit to be more environmentally friendly - from focussing on recycling to limiting their use of single-use plastics and encouraging greener travel options.

More than two in five businesses have also switched to a renewable electricity supplier, with two-thirds of those saying this was because it is better for the environment and 39% saying the move was part of their wider green or CSR strategy.

When asked why they want to make their businesses more sustainable, two-thirds revealed their main motivation was because it is the ‘right thing to do’.

In addition, industry expectations, customer demands and employees' desire for their workplaces to be sustainable are also key incentives for being more environmentally friendly.

E.ON introduced 100% renewables-backed electricity to eligible small business customers in January, extending on the same commitment to residential customers it made last July.

This followed its announcement in July 2019 that residential customers would be provided with 100% renewables-backed electricity as standard and at no extra cost.

“At E.ON we’re committed to supporting customers in business and at home to contribute to an environmental recovery by providing smart, personalised and sustainable energy solutions," said chief executive Michael Lewis.

"That’s why tens of thousands of eligible small business customers and 3.4 million customers’ homes already receive electricity backed by 100% renewable sources as standard and at no extra cost.”