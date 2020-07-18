Scotland has recorded its highest daily positive coronavirus tests for almost a month.

Figures released by the Scottish Government show there were 21 confirmed results over a 24-hour period as of 2pm on Saturday.

It is the highest number since June 21, when there were 26 positive test results.

As of 2pm today 318,361 Scottish tests have concluded 299,939 confirmed negative18,422 positive 2,491 patients who tested positive have sadly died. Our latest update ➡️ https://t.co/kZjGNz2EDeHealth advice ➡️ https://t.co/l7rqArB6Qu#COVIDー19 pic.twitter.com/yBpM5Ed0yt — Scottish Government (@scotgov) July 18, 2020

Deputy first minister John Sweeney warned the public of the ongoing threat of coronavirus, with the surge in positive cases coming after lockdown measures were eased on Wednesday.

He tweeted: “Thankfully another day of no deaths recorded due to #COVID. 21 positive cases however remind us of the danger still out there.”

The data also shows there were no deaths involving someone who had been confirmed as having Covid-19, meaning the death toll under this measurement remains unchanged from Thursday at 2,491.

A total of 18,422 people have now tested positive for the virus in Scotland.

There are 305 people in hospital with confirmed Covid-19, a decrease of 11 from Friday.

Of these patients, three are in intensive care – which is the same as the previous day – however, five other people are in intensive care with suspected coronavirus.