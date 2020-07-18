The Queen has shown an act of solidarity by loaning her dress and wedding tiara to Princess Beatrice, a royal author has said.

Pictures released by Buckingham Palace on Saturday show Beatrice wearing a vintage dress on loan from the Queen on her wedding day.

She wore the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, also on loan from the Queen and which was worn by the monarch on her own wedding day.

The Queen at the Odeon, Leicester Square, for thepremiere of the film Lawrence Of Arabia (PA)

She was walked down the aisle by her father Prince Andrew, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

Royal writer Penny Junor described Beatrice as “one of the innocent victims in the Prince Andrew sorry saga”, referencing the case surrounding Jeffrey Epstein and his friendship with the Duke of York.

Andrew has been urged to provide information in relation to the investigation, after his friend Ghislaine Maxwell appeared in court accused of facilitating Epstein’s sexual exploitation of underage girls.

“It’s really touching that the Queen showed such solidarity with her, especially with the tiara that she herself was married in speaks volumes,” Ms Junor told PA news agency.

“I think it shows how fond her grandparents are of her, it’s really heartwarming.”

Beatrice married property tycoon Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in a small family ceremony on Friday at the Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor.

The Queen wearing the tiara at her own wedding (PA)

Ms Junor said: “The wedding was without pomp and ceremony, which would have been wrong under the circumstances.

“I’m very pleased for Beatrice that she had gone ahead with the wedding. The stories surrounding her father is a real issue for her.”

The vintage dress was remodelled and fitted by the Queen’s senior dresser Angela Kelly and designer Stewart Parvin, Buckingham Palace said.

It appears to be a modified version of the dress the Queen wore to the world premier of Lawrence Of Arabia at the Odeon Leicester Square in December 1962.

Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty magazine, told PA: “I think it’s a tremendous compliment to Beatrice and the whole York family that the Queen would lend one of her vintage dresses.

“It’s charming, something mothers and daughters do.

“It says a lot more than anything that this has happened.”