A “brave and talented” police dog was given the Speaker’s chair as she undertook detecting work at the House of Commons.

Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle met Poppy the explosives detection dog, who was awarded a “canine OBE” for her work during the 2017 terror attack on Borough Market.

Sir Lindsay said he felt “honoured” to meet Poppy and her handler Pc Spalding, calling the duo a “brave and talented double act”.

Five-year-old Poppy in the Commons (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament)

The dog met Sir Lindsay while doing a regular sweep of the Commons and Lords chambers, with the Speaker allowing Poppy to sit on his chair.

“We are so lucky to have police dogs searching Parliament every day to keep us safe,” Sir Lindsay said.

“It’s only when you hear about the escapades of Poppy and all her canine colleagues that you appreciate the vital work they do to protect us from harm.”

Poppy with Pc Spalding (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament)

The five-year-old spaniel was called to the scene along with Pc Spalding when three attackers drove a van into pedestrians on London Bridge on June 3 2017, before launching a knife attack in nearby Borough Market.

Poppy was brought to search the area after the attack took place, and was honoured with a PDSA Order of Merit – the animal equivalent of an OBE – for her efforts seeking out potential explosives.

Pc Spalding said: “Poppy, as ever, was very eager, despite having been out all day, and she went into buildings, clearing them for the armed officers.

“Even though we clocked up a marathon 30-hour shift, she was still happy to carry on. She is amazing and I put my trust in her 100%.”