Diplomatic dealings between Beijing and London dominate Monday’s front pages.

The Times reports the UK will shelve its extradition treaty with Hong Kong as “tensions mount”, while the i says relations between the countries have hit a new low.

Monday's front page: China and UK trade barbs as relations hit new low — i newspaper

The Daily Telegraph covers a Government report which shows the UK’s lockdown “may cause 200,000 extra deaths”.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: Lockdown may cause 200,000 extra deaths — The Telegraph

And the Daily Mail says bureaucratic backlogs created by the lockdown are “paralysing” the country.

Senior doctors urge the public in The Guardian to help prevent a “devastating” second wave of Covid-19, while the Daily Mirror covers a survey showing NHS staff are working up to 11 extra unpaid hours each week.

Guardian front page, Monday 20 July 2020: Doctors urge public: help prevent 'devastating' second wave of virus — The Guardian

Staying with health and The Independent reports on a maternity negligence case in which the NHS will pay £37 million in compensation to the parents of a child with brain damage.

INDEPENDENT DIGITAL: £37m compensation for maternity care failure

Metro says “fairer” flexible season tickets will be offered to rail commuters to help those returning to work next month.

The Daily Express cites experts as saying house prices are “at a record high” as the market experiences a “mini-boom”.

EXPRESS: House prices bounce back to hit new high

Ernst and Young warned payment company Wirecard that the draft of an independent audit lacked context and could be misinterpreted, according to the Financial Times.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times, UK edition, Monday 20 July

And the Daily Star reports Germans have gone “crazy for cricket” and the country’s side could challenge England on the pitch.