The Government has signed new deals which it says will provide more than 90 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine.

In a statement from Business Secretary Alok Sharma, the Government said it has secured an agreement for 30 million doses of a vaccine being developed – and currently at phase two trials – by BioNTech and German firm Pfizer.

Mr Sharma said the Government has also done an in-principle deal for 60 million doses being developed by France’s Valneva.

The partnerships mean England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland could have access to enough doses to vaccinate and protect priority groups such as those at increased health risk and frontline workers.

Mr Sharma said the new agreements would “ensure the UK has the best chance possible of securing a vaccine that protects those most at risk”.

He added: “The hunt to find a vaccine is a truly global endeavour and we are doing everything we can to ensure the British public get access to a safe and effective coronavirus vaccine as soon as possible.”

The figure of 90 million is in addition to the 100 million doses of vaccine that are being developed by Oxford University in partnership with AstraZeneca, as well as another at Imperial College London which started human trials in June.

Initial data from the Oxford/AstraZeneca trial – which is now in its third phase of human trials in Brazil – expected to be released on Monday, with high expectations over its efficacy.

Chief medical officer Chris Whitty encouraged people to take part in coronavirus vaccine trials, adding that the willingness of patients to take part has already led to improved care around the world.

Professor Whitty said: “Now that there are several promising vaccines on the horizon, we need to call again on the generosity of the public to help find out which potential vaccines are the most effective.”

Health Secretary Matt Hancock said every volunteer “will be doing their bit towards finding a vaccine for Covid-19 that will have the potential to save millions of lives around the world and bring this pandemic to an end”.