One in seven feel that this year’s summer holidays will be harder than usual, with over half expecting to spend more time at home due to travel restrictions and social distancing measures.

Smart Energy GB surveyed 2,000 adults with children to reveal their concerns, ranging from worries about how to fill the time to increased energy consumption.

Keeping children occupied is always a challenge in summer but after months at home during lockdown, this year is set to be more demanding than ever.

“As a mother of two young boys who have been at home for most of lockdown, I know how hard it is to keep them entertained and occupied over the summer months," said TV presenter Helen Skelton.

"As a family, we really try to have at least one hour a day of energy-free time, and whilst we are outside a lot and away from devices as much as possible, it can sometimes be tricky to think of new things to do.

“One thing I’ve learnt during this time is that I can help them start to understand the importance of how we use energy at home and turn it into a fun thing to do – for example, using my smart meter to have a competition to see which day of the summer holidays was the lowest and why.”

Parents❗ Need new ideas on how to fill the summer holidays? Discover a new fun and sustainable activity every day! 🤸#EnergySavingSummer @wearewildthing — Smart Energy GB (@SmartEnergyGB) July 21, 2020

Research revealed parents are eager to try new things to keep children occupied and the energy costs down. Nearly half are considering new activities they haven’t tried previously, and three in ten want to try and do something sustainable.

With home schooling over, 40 per cent of those surveyed hoped their kids could switch off and enjoy a digital detox, with one in two keen to keep their kids entertained by exploring the outdoors.

“As a mum myself, I know parents and carers are facing a new and unique challenge this summer – and keeping kids entertained who are already used to being at home is no mean feat," said Smart Energy GB's Fflur Lawton.

“With many families opting to stay at home while school is out, increased energy use during the holidays may mean an increase in energy bills. But a simple way to better manage your usage is to get a smart meter installed. What’s more, households with a smart prepay tariff can easily see how much credit remains and can top up remotely – even if you’re keeping the kids amused at the park.”

To inspire and help families, Smart Energy GB has teamed up with Skelton and The Wild Network to create 42 sustainable things to do over the holidays, with one activity for every day of the break, including energy-free activities.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Smart Energy GB for this campaign, which will give families a whole range of fun and creative activities to see them through the summer - rain or shine," said Steve King, a director at The Wild Network.

"We believe that understanding how we use energy and where it comes from is vital to helping us all live a more sustainable, connected life. And this campaign will make that learning exciting and fun for everyone to get involved with!”

And it’s not just using devices and gadgets which can increase energy costs, with the research also revealing that families often leave things plugged in, turned on or on standby mode when not in use, which can cause unnecessary energy waste.

Figures from Energy Saving Trust estimate families could save £14 over the summer holidays alone just by turning off appliances on standby and lights when not in use.

Lights, televisions and phone chargers are the main culprits but a third of parents admit they’re as much to blame as kids for leaving electrical appliances on standby.

