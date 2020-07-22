Floral tributes have been left outside a flat where a man and woman were found dead.

Norfolk Police said officers forced entry to the address in Oxford Avenue, Gorleston, on Tuesday.

The force said it had received a report of concern for the safety of a person at the property shortly after 7.30pm.

The man and woman were pronounced dead at the scene.

Floral tributes outside the flat on Oxford Avenue (Joe Giddens/PA)

Police said: “Their deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and officers are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Neighbours described the woman as a “bubbly, funny, friendly person”.

A marked police car remained outside the property on Wednesday, with floral tributes left on the path.

Police in forensic suits arrived later in the day, followed by three fire engines and the fire service’s environmental protection unit.

A spokesman for the East of England Ambulance Service said a call was received shortly before 8.30pm on Tuesday, adding: “We sent a range of resources, including ambulance officers and crews from our hazardous area response team.

“Sadly, two people were pronounced dead at the scene.”

Emergency services attended the scene (Joe Giddens/PA)

A neighbour, who asked not to be named, said of the woman: “When I was going through down patches she used to make me laugh.”

A second neighbour said the woman was “bubbly, friendly, she would always say hello”.

Another said: “She was at a Slimming World group I went to and did really well. She did fantastically well, brilliantly well.

“I’m absolutely devastated.”