Liverpool fans have gathered outside Anfield to celebrate the club’s Premier League win despite warnings to stay at home.

A heavy police presence was in force outside the stadium as the club played Chelsea on Wednesday night in their final home game of the season.

Police introduced a 48-hour dispersal zone around the ground in anticipation of crowds gathering as the trophy was lifted in the empty stadium.

Much of the stadium was fenced off but by 9.45pm a large group had gathered in the road outside the Kop end with flags and flares.

Liverpool Football Club. Premier League champions. pic.twitter.com/UWlxqtRiLu — Liverpool FC (Premier League Champions 🏆) (@LFC) July 22, 2020

Police vans lined the road and officers stood in cordons.

Fireworks were set off in the street and fans stood on hoardings.

Officers took flares off some fans but did not stop them joining the crowd on Walton Breck Road, where many more began to gather after 10pm.

Fireworks are set off outside Anfield Stadium (Peter Byrne/PA)

Supporters waved flags from the gates outside the Kop after climbing up and fireworks were set off from areas around the ground.

Some members of the crowd wore face masks and some had brought children to enjoy the celebrations, while others carried cans of beer.

The crowd outside erupted into huge cheers as fireworks went off from the stadium during the presentation ceremony.

By 11pm thousands of fans had gathered with people continuing to arrive, some carrying boxes of beer.

Thousands of supporters celebrated outside Anfield last month when the team’s first top-flight title in 30 years was confirmed and huge numbers gathered at the city’s Pier Head the following night, where police reported violent confrontations.

BREAKING | A Dispersal Zone is now in place outside #Anfield Stadium following increased numbers of people gathering near to the ground tonight. Please don't put yourselves and others at risk, the best view of the trophy presentation will be on the TV. pic.twitter.com/oj8SyF72Yk — Merseyside Police (@MerseyPolice) July 22, 2020

Superintendent Dave Charnock said: “We’re aware of the significant impact that anti-social behaviour can have on individuals and communities, and we will be targeting people we suspect of being involved in this type of behaviour in the area.

“To the vast majority of law-abiding members of the community and Liverpool fans, I just want to remind them that this order is not about bothering people going about their legitimate daily business.

“We would like to thank the vast majority of you who are adhering to the restrictions currently in place to protect the wider community as well as those who are continuing to keep an eye out for suspicious behaviour and reporting it to us.

“It has never been more important than now to ensure that we all follow Government advice to ensure the safety of those living in Merseyside.”

Ahead of the match, police had joined with the club, council and supporters’ group Spirit of Shankly to ask people to celebrate at home.