Sadiq Khan has launched a new online cycle training course as part of measures to promote a “green recovery” from the coronavirus pandemic.

Cycle Skills helps participants get their bike ready for their first ride, offers tips for avoiding potential hazards and has guidance for cycling with children.

It is available on Transport for London’s (TfL) website and is “tailored to cycling in London”, according to City Hall.

Everyone who completes the four training modules will be sent a free 24-hour access code for rental scheme Santander Cycles.

We’re adding more Santander Cycles across London this Summer. 🚴 Hire one and try one of our cycle routes this weekend! 👇https://t.co/V4CfyjdEnX pic.twitter.com/bIStqyOLZI — Transport for London 😷👌 (@TfL) July 22, 2020

Mr Khan visited Pimlico in central London on Thursday to try out a new segregated cycle route between Chelsea Bridge and Lambeth Bridge.

This is part of the Streetspace for London programme, which is creating extra pedestrian and cycling space on roads.

Some 11 miles of new cycle lanes have been established in the capital through the project, with a further 12 miles under construction.

Mr Khan said: “I’m determined to do all I can to ensure a green recovery for our city by building on Londoners’ record-breaking demand for cycling over the past few months.

“I am proud that we are rapidly rolling out more space for walking and cycling and upgrading cycle routes to make them safer.

“But we also need to equip people with the confidence and skills they need to cycle in our city, so I’m delighted to launch the first online cycle training course for Londoners.”

Sophie Edmondson, principal sponsor for cycling at TfL, said: “Walking and cycling will be absolutely central to London’s recovery from coronavirus and our Streetspace programme is making sure everybody who wants to cycle can do so easily and safely.”