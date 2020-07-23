School's out and few things frustrate parents as much as children leaving on lights, devices and televisions.

Figures from the Energy Saving Trust reveal families could save £14 by being more efficient with their energy use before schools return in September – although a third of parents admit they are as much to blame.

Smart Energy GB has partnered with The Wild Network, to give parents hints and tips for sustainable ways to keep kids amused this summer.

Parents are eager to try new things to keep children occupied and the energy costs down, according to a survey of 2,000 adults commissioned by the campaign.

Nearly half are considering new activities they haven’t tried previously, and three in ten want to try and do something sustainable.

After binging on mobile devices for entertainment and home schooling, 40 per cent of those surveyed want their children to switch-off and enjoy a digital detox.

“As a mother of two young boys who have been at home for most of lockdown, I know how hard it is to keep them entertained and occupied over the summer months,” said TV presenter Helen Skelton, who is fronting the campaign.

“As a family, we really try to have at least one hour a day of energy-free time, and whilst we are outside a lot and away from devices as much as possible, it can sometimes be tricky to think of new things to do.

“One thing I’ve learnt during this time is that I can help them start to understand the importance of how we use energy at home and turn it into a fun thing to do – for example, using my smart meter to have a competition to see which day of the summer holidays was the lowest and why.”

Which of the 42 activities have you been enjoying so far? #wildtime #energysavingsummer pic.twitter.com/eMxOEzYQJs — The Wild Network (@wearewildthing) July 23, 2020

Smart Energy GB and The Wild Network have created 42 things to do across the summer – one for every day before school returns this September.

They include everything from poetry to foraging, making time capsules to becoming an energy waste detective. Parents can make life a little easier by contacting their energy supplier to get a smart meter installed to help better manage their energy use. Households on a smart prepay tariff can also see how much credit remains and can top up remotely – even if while keeping the kids amused with twigs and sticks in the local woods.

“We’re excited to be partnering with Smart Energy GB for this campaign, which will give families a whole range of fun and creative activities to see them through the summer - rain or shine,” said Wild Network director Stee King.

“We believe that understanding how we use energy and where it comes from is vital to helping us all live a more sustainable, connected life.”