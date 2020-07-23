An arrest has been made and a knife seized after a person ran onto train tracks in East London.
The British Transport Police (BTP) and Metropolitan Police were called at 4pm on Thursday following a report of a fight near to Bow Church DLR station.
BTP said, following the fight, someone had run onto the train tracks and a weapon had been witnessed.
Imagery shared to social media shows officers and police dogs searching the rail lines and a police helicopter aiding the search.
The force said a knife was seized and the Metropolitan Police made one arrest.
Inquiries are ongoing into the fight and how it started.
Comments are closed on this article.