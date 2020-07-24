Fabinho’s home has been burgled as the midfielder celebrated Liverpool’s long-awaited Premier League win, police said.

Merseyside Police said in a statement they were called to a house in Formby, Sefton, in the early hours of Thursday after the occupants found it had been burgled.

Jewellery and a grey Audi RS6 were stolen, though the car was later recovered in Wigan.

Police think the burglary happened between 3pm on Wednesday and 4am on Thursday, during which time Fabinho was playing Chelsea at Anfield and celebrating the end of Liverpool’s 30-year wait to lift the league trophy.

There were arrests outside the stadium as fans defied a police order to disperse while inside the players finally got their hands on the one piece of silverware that has eluded the Reds for decades.

Police said the house and car targeted in the burglary have been forensically examined and detectives are collecting security footage from around the area.

The 26-year-old Brazil international is the latest star footballer to be targeted by criminals amid warnings that gangs see the multi-millionaires as easy pickings.

A string of top-flight players have had valuables worth hundreds of thousands of pounds stolen in recent years, as criminals scour their social media and fixtures lists to find opportune moments to pounce.

Most recently, Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli was attacked by armed raiders who stole watches and jewellery from his London home in May.

And in February 2019, Fabinho’s Liverpool’s team-mate Sadio Mane had expensive watches, phones and car keys stolen from his home while he was playing at Anfield against Bayern Munich.

The Senegal international, who lives in Allerton, in the south of the city, was also burgled in November 2017 as he played at Anfield in the Champions League.