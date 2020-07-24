Responses to the Government bringing new laws into force over the use of masks in public dominate the headlines.
Supermarkets and coffee chains including Sainsbury’s and Costa have said they will not enforce the new rules, according to The Daily Telegraph.
Metro cites union leaders as warning attacks on store staff are “likely to soar” over enforcement of the rule.
The Daily Mirror carries a poll showing two thirds of the public support the UK’s new face mask laws.
But the i conducted its own poll and found a quarter of people never wear a mask while a tenth of those surveyed do not follow the law when on public transport.
Staying on health and The Times reports people over the age of 50 will be offered flu jabs by the NHS this winter, with health chiefs hoping to vaccinate half the UK’s population.
The Guardian reports Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has accused Boris Johnson of using the pandemic as “some kind of political weapon”.
Russia risks “triggering a space war” after it test-fired an anti-satellite weapon in orbit, according to the Daily Mail, in a story also carried by The Independent.
The Home Secretary has followed the publication of a report on Russian influence in the UK by revealing in the Daily Express she has proposed new spy laws to battle “hostile states”.
The Financial Times reports the PM will impose “sweeping curbs” on junk food advertising as part of anti-obesity programme.
And the Daily Star says Bake Off’s Paul Hollywood has warned that con artists use his image to scam women online.