Two statues of Christopher Columbus have been removed in Chicago.
A statue of the Italian explorer in Chicago’s Grant Park was taken down early on Friday, a week after protesters trying to topple the monument clashed with police.
Crews used a large crane to remove the statue from its pedestal as a small crowd gathered to watch.
Hours later, a second statue of Columbus was also removed from Arrigo Park in Chicago’s Little Italy neighbourhood.
The statues’ removal come amid a plan by President Donald Trump to dispatch federal law enforcement agents to the city to respond to gun violence.
Comments are closed on this article.