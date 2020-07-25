The front pages are filled with the latest in the fight against Covid-19 and the response of Pc Andrew Harper’s “appalled” widow to Friday’s court convictions over the death of her husband.
The Daily Mail reports on Boris Johnson’s “radical plan” to beat Britain’s obesity crisis.
The Guardian cites new research showing women are being treated as “sacrificial lambs” as the UK economy contracts and they struggle to access childcare while returning to work.
Polling in the i weekend suggests 80% of home workers are keen to avoid returning to the office.
The research comes as The Times reports Treasury has a plan to “get Britain back to work” which involves ensuring offices and workplaces are free from Covid-19. Inside, the paper carries serialised extracts from a new book on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
The Daily Telegraph quotes the widow of Pc Andrew Harper as saying she is “utterly shocked and appalled” that those involved in his death were on Friday convicted of manslaughter and not murder, in comments also carried by the Daily Mirror and Daily Express.
The UN has warned the United States it must allow journalists covering protests to do their jobs, according to The Independent.
The FT Weekend reports banker Goldman Sachs has paid a £3-billion settlement to Malaysia over losses the country suffered in a corruption scandal.
And the Daily Star entreats the public to “do your duty” and wear face masks when in stores, even offering its readers the chance to win a “fantastic” mask featuring the face of Dominic Cummings.