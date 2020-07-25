Holidaymakers have been left “shocked and confused” after ministers removed Spain from the Government’s travel corridor exemption list following a rise in Covid-19 cases in the country.

The move will mean all travellers returning from the country, including the Spanish islands, will have to self-isolate for two weeks, the Department for Transport confirmed.

Chloe Harris, 23, from Kent, booked a last-minute trip to Lanzarote and arrived on the Spanish island this morning and said she was “gutted” to hear the news.

She told the PA news agency: “When I heard the news I was quite shocked because I thought they would have given us some warning. Even just some warning that this was something they were going to consider.”

Spanish holidaymakers will now have to self-isolate for 14 days upon returning to the UK (PA)

The four-night trip was booked last minute on Wednesday, and Ms Harris, who is travelling with a friend, said they had researched the destination beforehand.

Speaking before the official announcement, she said: “We had done our research and we knew that the island has only had a small number of Covid cases.

“I think a lot of people are going to rush to the airport, but because we are only here for four days, and we only arrived this morning, it doesn’t seem worth it. We are just going to wait and hear if the island is included in the quarantine.

“I would probably be fine to continue working from home and quarantine from home, although I would have to stop going into the office.

Spain has reported more than 900 new daily infections for the last two days. (PA)

“However, my friend who I travelled with is due to start a new job on August 3 and so that’s going to be difficult to explain to her employer.”

Neil Hunter, 45, from Sittingbourne in Kent, had booked a 10-day break to Lanzarote, leaving on Tuesday. The trip had been booked since last December, but has now been thrown into doubt.

He told PA: “We were going as a family, my wife Amanda, and teenage daughter Bethany but to be honest, since this announcement, I’m unsure what’s going to happen as I work as a train driver, and I don’t think my employer will accept me having to isolate due to going on holiday.

“I am insured, but unsure whether they’d accept that as a reason for not going, especially if Hays Travel don’t cancel for me. There’s no way I could afford to cancel myself.”

He said he understood why the decision had been taken, but that it “is a lot of money and disappointing all the same”.