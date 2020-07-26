The fall-out from the UK’s decision to remove Spain from its list of safe countries to visit leads several Sunday papers, along with more claims in a new book about Harry and Meghan.

The Sunday Mirror reports there is “holiday chaos” over Britain’s decision to remove Spain from a list of safe countries to visit, a development the Sunday Express says brings “new holiday misery”.

Likewise, The Sunday Telegraph reports tens of thousands of holidays have been “thrown into chaos” by the decision.

The front page of The Sunday Telegraph: 'Tourists must quarantine on return home from Spain' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/kbzRaxzohk — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 25, 2020

Meanwhile, The Sunday Times leads with another extract from a book about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, this time regarding claims Harry’s courtship of Meghan caused a rift between him and his brother William.

William 'behaved like a snob' when Harry fell for Meghan. Day 2 of our exclusive serialisation of Finding Freedom #TomorrowsPaperToday pic.twitter.com/5ym82mm1ZE — The Sunday Times (@thesundaytimes) July 25, 2020

And The Mail on Sunday says friends of the Cambridges have defended them in the face of allegations in the book, titled Finding Freedom, that they had treated Meghan harshly.

MAIL ON SUNDAY: Kate: we rolled out the red carpet for her #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/fxyVOPJ6a1 — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 25, 2020

In other news, the Labour Party is facing a cash crisis as legal costs over anti-Semitism cases mount, according to The Observer.

OBSEEVER: Antisemitism: Labour warns of cash crisis as cases grow #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/avU98KW4Ce — Neil Henderson (@hendopolis) July 25, 2020

The Sunday People says one of Pc Andrew Harper’s killers made a sneering comment of “I’ll be out one day” after being convicted of manslaughter on Friday.

And the Daily Star Sunday leads on TV star Syd Little claiming he regularly speaks to the ghost of his comedy partner Eddie Large.