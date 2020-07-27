Headaches for travellers, plans to curb obesity and the death of Dame Olivia de Havilland are among the stories making headlines in Monday’s papers.

The Times leads with holidays being in “turmoil” following the introduction of mandatory quarantine for travellers arriving from Spain.

The Times 27/07/20 Dame Olivia de Havilland, star of Gone with the Wind and one of the last of Hollywood’s golden age, has died at 104. Photo : Everett/REX/Shutterstock. #tomorrowspaperstoday #thetimes #buyapaper @thetimes pic.twitter.com/Vjj5CwGBV3 — The Times Pictures (@TimesPictures) July 26, 2020

The Guardian also leads on holidays, as people were warned that they will not necessarily be given much warning on new restrictions being put in place following the “snap decision” on Spain.

Guardian front page, Monday 27 July 2020: Tourists may face more 'handbrake restrictions' pic.twitter.com/PnykChWr3e — The Guardian (@guardian) July 26, 2020

Metro leads with “pain in Spain”, reporting that the “eleventh-hour” quarantine has put more than a million Brits “in limbo”.

While the Independent carries the headline “summer of uncertainty”, and the i says the Government are “standing firm” on the decision to impose restrictions on return travellers from Spain.

Tomorrow's @theipaper front page: Government stands firm on changes to travel plans #TomorrowsPapersToday pic.twitter.com/gRT28wTDPV — Siobhán Norton (@siobhanbnorton) July 26, 2020

The Daily Mirror calls the move a “quarantine shambles” and the Daily Express says millions are facing “holiday chaos”.

Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph reports the Health Secretary’s desire that overweight people should aim to lose five pounds as he announces a range of proposals to fight obesity.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: 'Lose 5lbs and save the NHS £100m' #tomorrowspaperstoday pic.twitter.com/Iuyy60Fnr1 — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) July 26, 2020

The Daily Mail reports that there is “no way back” for Harry and Meghan after a “bombshell book” talks about their rift with the Royal Family.

The Financial Times leads with Europe’s biggest banks making provisions for more loan losses amid Covid-19.

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition, Monday July 27 https://t.co/5lmhGVuCpl pic.twitter.com/HdH4bjKYIO — Financial Times (@FinancialTimes) July 26, 2020

And the Daily Star leads with a blown tyre for Kate Garraway causing her “terror” on the motorway.