Headaches for travellers, plans to curb obesity and the death of Dame Olivia de Havilland are among the stories making headlines in Monday’s papers.
The Times leads with holidays being in “turmoil” following the introduction of mandatory quarantine for travellers arriving from Spain.
The Guardian also leads on holidays, as people were warned that they will not necessarily be given much warning on new restrictions being put in place following the “snap decision” on Spain.
Metro leads with “pain in Spain”, reporting that the “eleventh-hour” quarantine has put more than a million Brits “in limbo”.
While the Independent carries the headline “summer of uncertainty”, and the i says the Government are “standing firm” on the decision to impose restrictions on return travellers from Spain.
The Daily Mirror calls the move a “quarantine shambles” and the Daily Express says millions are facing “holiday chaos”.
Elsewhere, The Daily Telegraph reports the Health Secretary’s desire that overweight people should aim to lose five pounds as he announces a range of proposals to fight obesity.
The Daily Mail reports that there is “no way back” for Harry and Meghan after a “bombshell book” talks about their rift with the Royal Family.
The Financial Times leads with Europe’s biggest banks making provisions for more loan losses amid Covid-19.
And the Daily Star leads with a blown tyre for Kate Garraway causing her “terror” on the motorway.