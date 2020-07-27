President Donald Trump’s national security adviser Robert O’Brien has tested positive for Covid-19, making him the highest-ranking official to test positive so far.

That is according to two people familiar with the situation who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to discuss it by name.

The White House confirmed that Mr O’Brien has mild symptoms and “has been self-isolating and working from a secure location off site,” adding that: “There is no risk of exposure to the president or the vice president” and that the “work of the National Security Council continues uninterrupted”.

President Donald Trump steps off Air Force One (Patrick Semansky/AP)

The news was first reported by Bloomberg News, which said Mr O’Brien came down with the virus after a family event.

A personal valet to the president and the vice president’s press secretary previously tested positive for the virus, which has now infected more than four million people in the US.

Senior White House staff and anyone who comes into close contact with the president and vice president are tested for the virus every day.