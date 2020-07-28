A “suspect device” has been left outside a Sinn Fein office in Belfast.
West Belfast MP Paul Maskey said the object was left at the front gates of Connolly House on the Andersonstown Road on Monday evening.
He criticised those responsible.
“This office provides an invaluable service to our community on a daily basis and has done sterling work during the Covid-19 pandemic to support the most vulnerable in our community.
“We will not deterred by those attacking a community asset.
“Sinn Fein will continue to work to deliver for constituents and to build a just, equal and united Ireland.”
The property was previously damaged in an arson attack in August 2018.