The National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) has announced that Lindy Cameron is to become its new chief executive from October.

She will succeed Ciaran Martin, who led the setting-up of the NCSC in 2016, and joins from her role as director-general of the Northern Ireland Office.

The NCSC, which is part of GCHQ, is the UK’s lead authority on cyber security, overseeing the response to cyber attacks and improving the cyber resilience of the UK’s national infrastructure.

The centre is also playing a role in the UK’s ongoing response to the coronavirus pandemic as well as identifying risks in emerging technologies.

Ms Cameron previously worked as director-general at the Department for International Development (DfID), responsible for programmes in Africa, Asia and the Middle East, which included work in Iraq and Afghanistan.

She was made a CB (Companion of the Order of the Bath) in the 2020 New Year Honours List for her services to international development.

She said: “Over the past four years, the NCSC has transformed the UK’s approach to cyber security and set a benchmark for other countries to follow.

“I am delighted to join the NCSC, and relish the opportunity to take this world-leading organisation to the next level.”

The NCSC confirmed she will formally become chief executive in October, following a handover period with her predecessor, Mr Martin.

Ciaran Martin led the setting-up of the National Cyber Security Centre in 2016 (Andrew Milligan/PA)

GCHQ director Jeremy Fleming said: “I am excited to welcome Lindy to the NCSC and GCHQ.

“She joins at a time when cyber security has never been more essential to the nation’s resilience and prosperity.

“Lindy’s unique blend of experience in government, overseas and in security and policy issues make her the ideal leader to take NCSC into the next stage of its delivery.

“I would like to thank Ciaran Martin for the way he has pioneered cyber security in the UK. He leaves the NCSC having led the development of a world-leading capability. We wish him the best of success as he embarks on the next stage of his career in academia and business.”

Mr Martin is to take up a position at the University of Oxford, where he will be a Professor of Practice in Public Management, based at the Blavatnik School of Government.