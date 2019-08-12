A horse joined commuters at a Tyne and Wear metro station this morning.

The horse, who had escaped from a nearby field, was spotted by passengers who raised the alarm at 8am.

Nexus, which owns and manages the network, reduced train speeds and sent people to the unstaffed station to safely remove the horse.

Just when you think you've seen it all on @My_Metro A horse at Brockley Whins this AM. Funny, but potentially dangerous for the animal. Reported to station staff and control room by fellow passengers. pic.twitter.com/B1fJYvzF6O — Will Mapplebeck (@wimapp) August 12, 2019

A Nexus spokesman said: “We received a report that a horse had strayed on to a station platform around 8am on Monday morning.

“Trains were cautioned through this area of the line while the incident was dealt with. This involved alerting drivers and reducing speeds of trains.

“Brockley Whins is an unstaffed station so staff were sent out to deal with the incident. Before they got there, a member of the public led the horse away and put it safely back into the nearby field that it had escaped from.”