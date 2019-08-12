1. What has Goldsmiths, University of London banned as part of efforts to tackle the climate emergency?

2. British explorer Ash Dykes claims to be the first person to complete a 4,000-mile expedition on foot along the length of which river?

3. Who plays the Queen in the new series of the The Crown, which will launch on Netflix on November 17?

4. Retailers Eve Sleep and Simba are in “very early stage discussions” over a potential merger. What do they sell?

ANSWERS

1. Beef burgers, 2. China’s Yangtze River, 3. Olivia Colman, 4. Mattresses.