Boris Johnson and Carrie Symonds have been photographed together at an official reception in Number 10 Downing Street.

The Prime Minister, who has been in post since July 24, was photographed with his partner at an event to honour staff from six hospices.

PM @BorisJohnson hosted a reception at Downing Street to thank hospice staff for their hard work, dedication and compassion. pic.twitter.com/fsrRm3wYAw — UK Prime Minister (@10DowningStreet) August 12, 2019

In a tweet, Downing Street said the reception, hosted by the Prime Minister, was a chance for Mr Johnson to pay tribute to hospice staff’s “hard work, dedication and compassion”.

Pictures from the event show Mr Johnson smiling with guests wearing t-shirts emblazoned with the Noah’s Ark Children’s Hospice logo, as Ms Symonds laughs and greets visitors.

In another tweet, Number 10 said: “The Prime Minister was joined by six hospices, where he shared with them how grateful he was for the difficult but vital and caring work they do.”

Ms Symonds tweeted it was “such a privilege to meet so many inspiring people who do such incredible work”.

Such a privilege to meet so many inspiring people who do such incredible work. https://t.co/fd6jXU7ErE — Carrie Symonds (@carriesymonds) August 12, 2019

A spokeswoman for Number 10 said: “It was a reception that the Prime Minister hosted to thank hospital staff for all their hard work.”

Earlier this year, there were concerns over the pair’s relationship following reports the police had been called after neighbours’ concerns over an alleged argument between Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds.

Mr Johnson and Ms Symonds, who live in a flat above Number 11 Downing Street, are the first unmarried couple to live together in Downing Street.