A man has been charged after a woman was crushed between two cars.

Ade Thompson, 23, is charged with driving while disqualified, driving without insurance and possessing class B drugs, Scotland Yard said.

It comes after the collision at a busy junction in Grosvenor Place, near Hyde Park Corner, in central London at around 8.15pm on Sunday.

Police earlier said they had Tasered the driver of a car at the scene, while images on social media showed the woman’s legs trapped between two vehicles.

The 47-year-old remains in hospital but her injuries are not life-threatening, Scotland Yard said.

Thompson, of Seeley Drive, Dulwich, south east London, will appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on August 27.

Police inquiries into the incident continue.