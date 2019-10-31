A murder investigation has been launched after a man was stabbed to death in Co Down.

The 47-year-old victim was attacked in the Enterprise Court area of Bangor in the early hours of Thursday.

A 45-year-old man arrested at the scene is being questioned by detectives.

PSNI Chief Inspector Trevor Atkinson appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

He said: “The 47-year-old was attacked outside a property in Enterprise Court shortly after 1am this morning.

“A 45-year-old man was arrested at the scene and remains in custody at present.

“Anyone with information that could assist the investigation can call 101, quoting reference 61 31/10/19.”

North Down Green Party MLA Rachel Woods expressed her horror at the attack.

“Knife crime is not common in our area but this incident shows how deadly the use of bladed weapons is,” she said.

“I would ask that anyone with any information brings that to police either on the non emergency number 101 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”