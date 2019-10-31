Jeremy Corbyn has pledged to “get Brexit sorted” in six months as he accused Boris Johnson of being solely to blame for the EU departure delay.

On the day the Prime Minister missed the Halloween deadline he said he would meet “do or die”, the Labour leader outlined his plan to end the saga.

Mr Corbyn pledged to broker a new deal with Brussels and to put it to the people in a referendum as he officially kicked off his winter General Election campaign for number No 10 with a speech in London on Thursday.

“Friends, today is October 31,” he said to laughter from the crowd of supporters gearing up for the December 12 election.

Boris Johnson has spent months promising we'd leave the EU today. The failure to do so is his and his alone. Labour will get Brexit sorted by giving the people the final say within six months with the choice of a credible leave deal or remain. And we'll carry out what you decide. — Jeremy Corbyn (@jeremycorbyn) October 31, 2019

“The day Boris Johnson promised we would leave the EU.

“He said he would rather be dead in a ditch than delay beyond today.

“But he has failed. And that failure is his alone.

“After three long years of Brexit division and failure from the Tories, we have to get this issue sorted.

“We need to take it out of the hands of the politicians and trust the people to have the final say.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, surrounded by members of the shadow cabinet, kicks off the Labour Party’s General Election campaign (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“Labour will get Brexit sorted within six months.

“We’ll let the people decide whether to leave with a sensible deal or remain.

“That really isn’t complicated.”

Having repeatedly pledged not to extend Brexit beyond Thursday, the PM was set to try to blame Mr Corbyn for putting back the EU withdrawal date to January 31.

In a campaign visit, Mr Johnson was expected to say the Labour leader “refused to allow” the new Brexit deal to pass and accuse him of “more dither, more delay”.

GE2019 Launch LIVE We're LIVE in Battersea with Jeremy Corbyn kicking off our campaign for real change. Watch this. Posted by The Labour Party on Thursday, October 31, 2019

Labour is also facing a threat from the Liberal Democrats, who have the unequivocal Remain position of cancelling Brexit altogether.

But Mr Corbyn accused Jo Swinson’s party of seeking to “divide us further” in a move to “cancel a democratic vote with a parliamentary stitch-up”.

Labour is to campaign on the basis that it will strike a fresh deal with Brussels and put it back to the people along with the option to Remain in a referendum within six months of victory.

But Mr Corbyn also wants to seize the agenda to highlight his “ambitious and radical“ bid to transform the nation and to portray a battle between the “elites” allied with the leader of the “born to rule” and the people.

Jeremy Corbyn accused the Liberal Democrats of fostering more division (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

Mr Corbyn hit out at “tax dodgers, bad bosses, big polluters, and billionaire-owned media holding our country back” and called out the likes of media baron Rupert Murdoch and billionaire heir the Duke of Westminster.

He courted chants of “not for sale” when criticising “Johnson’s sell-out deal” and vowing to protect the health service from US President Donald Trump in a post-Brexit trade deal.

“Despite his denials, the NHS is up for grabs by US corporations in a one-sided Trump trade sell-out,” Mr Corbyn told supporters in the Battersea Arts Centre.

He declined to directly answer a question on how he would vote in a referendum on a Labour Brexit deal and whether he would resign if he lost a second general election, instead saying “it’s not a presidential election”.

Mr Corbyn wants the campaign to focus on domestic policies including minimum wages rises, house building, ending rough sleeping, re-nationalising “rail, mail and water” and ending the climate crisis.

“This election is our last chance to tackle the climate emergency with a green industrial revolution,” he said.