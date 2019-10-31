The driver involved in the Croydon tram crash will not be charged with gross negligence manslaughter, police said.

There will also be no charges for corporate manslaughter brought against Transport for London or operator Tram Operations Ltd, a subsidiary of FirstGroup.

British Transport Police said “every scrap of possible evidence has been scrutinised”.

Seven people were killed and 51 were injured when the tram derailed in south-east London on November 9 2016.

It came off the tracks at almost four times the speed limit in darkness and heavy rain.

The driver, Alfred Dorris, of Beckenham, south-east London, was arrested at the scene and questioned on suspicion of manslaughter.

An investigation found that he possibly drifted into a “microsleep” before speeding round a sharp bend at Sandilands at 45mph.

The Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) said it is “probable” he “temporarily lost awareness” on a straight section of track and may have fallen into a “microsleep” for up to 49 seconds.