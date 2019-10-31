US president Donald Trump said the suspect interviewed by police in connection with the death of Harry Dunn had a “compelling story to tell” when he met her at the White House.

Mr Trump said he had tried to get Anne Sacoolas, the wife of a US diplomat, and Mr Dunn’s family to meet so they could “grieve together”.

Mrs Sacoolas has been interviewed by detectives from Northamptonshire Police in the US in connection with the 19-year-old’s death.

She is believed to have been driving on the wrong side of the road when she hit the teenager’s motorbike outside RAF Croughton in August.

Harry Dunn’s mother Charlotte Charles and father Tim Dunn with family spokesman Radd Seiger (centre) (PA)

The 42-year-old claimed diplomatic immunity after the incident and returned to the US sparking an international controversy.

Speaking in an LBC radio interview with Brexit Oarty leader Nigel Farage, Mr Trump said he met with Mr Dunn’s parents Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn in Washington DC earlier this month following a request from Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Describing his efforts to broker a meeting between Mr Dunn’s parents and Mrs Sacoolas, Mr Trump said: “I had a meeting set up but all of a sudden I guess lawyers got involved.

“I had a meeting set up, they were both in the White House. I met with the parents of the young boy, very nice people.”

The US president added: “I met with the young lady that was driving the car and she brought a very compelling story to tell.

Harry Dunn holding his newborn niece (PA)

“And then they were in separate rooms and what I wanted was to introduce them to each other so they could really grieve together – the parents didn’t want to meet her.”

Asked if there were circumstances where Mrs Sacoolas could come back to the UK to face charges, Mr Trump said: “Well, I would have to see what the final facts are.

“And, I’ll take a look at the final facts. She’s represented by a lawyer.

“As you know, the parents are represented by a lawyer and from the time I talked to Boris to the time I met with them, but they were both right next to each other in the White House.

“I was in the Oval Office with the parents and the young lady was in a room right next to the Oval Office, but the parents decided, in their wisdom, and it is certainly their choice, not to see her.

“I can understand that too.”

2/ her to do so for her sake as well as the family's. I am available to talk to anyone in authority at anytime. You know where I am. In the meantime, the campaign for #Justice4harry continues at full pace on both sides of the Atlantic. @Justice4Harry https://t.co/iQdZXDgTng — Radd Seiger (@RaddSeiger) October 31, 2019

Mr Dunn’s family’s spokesman Radd Seiger said they were aware of the radio interview and the possibility of Mrs Sacoolas returning to the UK being discussed.

He tweeted: “That has been the family’s position all along and remain[s] so today.

“She must come back and we urge her to do so for her sake as well as the family’s.”

Northamptonshire Police said they have passed the details of their interview to the Crown Prosecution Service for consideration.

Chief Constable Nick Adderley had faced calls from Mr Dunn’s family for his

resignation after he commented on potential legal action by them against Mrs

Sacoolas by saying: “How sad but how predictable.”

Mr Adderley has deleted the tweet and apologised.

The Dunn’s lawyers have since instructed the family that they should now take legal action against Northamptonshire Police for their conduct throughout the investigation.