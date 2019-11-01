Politics, a tobacco company and divisive sombreros are among the stories on Friday’s front pages.
The Daily Telegraph‘s lead story says US President Donald Trump has urged Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage to combine and become an “unstoppable force” to prevent Jeremy Corbyn taking Britain to “bad places”. The Daily Express covers the same story, as does The Times.
The i leads on a story saying Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has vowed to go after tax dodgers and polluters.
Meanwhile, the Metro reports that 300,000 people have registered to vote in the past 48 hours.
The Independent says political parties have been challenged to commit to openness in their social media advertising.
The Financial Times leads with a US story, saying impeachment hearings for Mr Trump will be held in the open.
The Guardian front page says human rights lawyers are preparing to bring a landmark case against British American Tobacco on behalf of hundreds of children and their families forced to work “in conditions of gruelling hard labour in the fields of Malawi”.
The Daily Mirror reports that retiring Speaker John Bercow demanded £1 million to join I’m A Celebrity, the highest ever fee.
And the Daily Star reports that sombreros have been banned at a university because wearing one could be considered racist.