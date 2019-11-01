The Duke of Sussex has sent a good luck message to the England rugby team for the World Cup final.

Harry included a photo of son Archie in a Red Rose jersey.

Eddie Jones’s side clash with South Africa at International Stadium Yokohama where they are favourites to win.

Harry’s wife Meghan revealed to The Daily Telegraph that her husband is Japan for the rugby, but she and Archie – who will sport an England babygro – will also be watching the final on Saturday.

The last, and so far only, time England won the Webb Ellis Cup, was in 2003, against Australia.

Harry was present for the England v Australia game at the 2015 World Cup (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Harry, a long standing England fan and patron of the Rugby Football Union, has been in touch to show he is fully behind the team.

When asked if he had received support from the Royal Family, flanker Sam Underhill said: “Not personally! But as a group we’ve had a couple of messages from Prince Harry.

“He sent us a nice message of support, which was nice to receive.

“He showed his little lad in an England shirt, so that was a nice touch. I’m still waiting on my personal message!”