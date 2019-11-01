One in 12 primary school teachers says the General Election is set to disrupt nativity plays and Christmas concerts, a poll suggests.

School leaders are warning that the timing of polling day – December 12 – could prove “particularly disruptive” for primary schools as it is likely to clash with traditional festive events.

A poll by Teacher Tapp of 1,450 primary teachers found that 8% (116) said the election would disrupt a planned activity such as a nativity play or concert, Schools Week reported.

(PA Graphics)

Once secondary school teachers were included, 219 school workers (15%) said there would be some kind of disruption, including to end-of-year tests, the magazine reported.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary for the National Association of Head Teachers (NAHT), said: “Elections are always an organisational headache for schools that are used as polling stations.

“And the timing of this General Election could prove particularly disruptive, landing during a special time of year for many primary schools and clashing with nativity plays or other seasonal celebrations.”