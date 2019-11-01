The completed file of evidence has been handed over to the Crown Prosecution Service following the death of 19-year-old Harry Dunn.

Northamptonshire Police confirmed to the PA news agency that they had completed the file after conducting an interview with the 42-year-old suspect in the case, Anne Sacoolas, in the US.

Mrs Sacoolas is believed to have been driving on the wrong side of the road when she hit the teenager’s motorbike outside RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire on August 27.

Harry Dunn, pictured in January 2014, with his newborn niece Lola Harber (PA)

She claimed diplomatic immunity after the incident and returned to the US, sparking an international controversy.

Reacting to the file being handed over, the family’s spokesman Radd Seiger told PA: “We are pleased that at long last Northamptonshire Police have been able to complete their investigation and hand the file over to the CPS.

“On September 26 the family were told they had less than 1% chance of somebody being held accountable for the loss of their son.

“I believe we would not be in this scenario were it not for the incredible determination of the most courageous and dignified family I have ever met – who have moved heaven and earth to get justice for their son on both sides of the Atlantic.”