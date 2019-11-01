A post-mortem examination has determined that British backpacker Amelia Bambridge, whose body was found at sea a week after she disappeared on a Cambodian island, drowned.

Ms Bambridge’s body was examined at the main hospital in Sihanoukville, the coastal city to which it was taken after being retrieved on Thursday from the Gulf of Thailand, said Kuoch Chamroeun, the governor of Preah Sihanouk province.

The 21-year-old, from Worthing, West Sussex, disappeared after attending a beach party late on the night of October 23 on the island of Koh Rong.

Her body was discovered by fishermen about 60 miles to the north west.

Amelia Bambridge (Family Handout/LBT/PA)

Provincial police chief Major General Chuon Narin said earlier that the post-mortem examination would be attended by forensic police, a hospital doctor, a court prosecutor, a representative of the British embassy and members of Ms Bambridge’s family.

Before the body was found, Ms Bambridge’s family had speculated that she might have been abducted or become lost in the heavy jungle in Koh Rong’s interior.

But Cambodian officials had leaned towards the theory that she had drowned because her bag with money and a mobile phone was found on a rock near the edge of the ocean.

The victim’s brother, Harry Bambridge, posted a message on his Facebook page confirming that it was his sister’s body.

Kuoch Chamrouen said the Bambridge family and the British embassy had told Preah Sihanouk authorities that they wished to take the body to Phnom Penh, Cambodia’s capital, and then have it sent to Britain.

The governor said he did not oppose the request and the body would be released.