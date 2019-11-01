The Prince of Wales was treated to a surprise takeaway pizza from a member of the public as he greeted crowds in the Scottish Borders.

Charles, known as the Duke of Rothesay in Scotland, was speaking to well-wishers in St Boswells when Erminio Di Meo stepped up with a square cardboard box and presented it to him.

The duke opened the lid and laughed as he saw the margarita pizza – said to be his favourite flavour – from the nearby Hunters Stables restaurant.

Chef Erminio Di Meo with a margarita pizza, similar to the one he gave Charles (Conor Riordan/PA)

Mr Di Meo, speaking through a translator, told the PA news agency: “I wanted to give him the pizza as he is such a big part of this country.

“He was curious, he smiled and I said it’s a margarita.

“I believe the prince said ‘it’s my favourite’.”

The 56-year-old, from Naples, Italy, has lived in the village for two years.

He wrote on the box: “Welcome to St Boswells Your Highness, Bon Appetito.”

Charles thanked Mr Di Meo for the gift by shaking his hand (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Mr Di Meo, who is a pizza chef at the restaurant, became emotional after meeting the royal and trying to get a selfie with him.

Meanwhile, Charles also sampled food from across the region during his tour on Friday.

When in Hawick, Charles walked around the town and talked to the public before he visited Lindsay Grieve Butchers, where he was given a haggis.

Charles was speaking with someone who told him he had never tried the Scottish delicacy when he said: “You haven’t lived until you have had haggis.”

Charles was greeted by a pipe band in Hawick (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Lindsay Grieve, who has run the family business for 33 years, described meeting Charles as a “privilege”.

He said: “He was very down to earth and interested in what we are doing.

“Now he’s got a haggis to take away with him.”

Charles also met with local children in St Boswells, where he read them a book in a library van.

The duke met some sheep during his visit to the Tweed Forum (Andrew Milligan/PA)

He then went on to try charcuterie, cider and cheese made by businesses across the region.

The trip was finished off at the Tweed Forum where he with met with farmers and representatives of the Royal Scottish Agricultural Benevolent Institution – and met with some local sheep.

He officially opened the new offices of the charity, which is dedicated to protecting and conserving the River Tweed and its surroundings, near Melrose.