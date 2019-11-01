UFC star Conor McGregor paid an undisclosed sum of money to a man he admitted to assaulting in a Dublin pub, as he promised a judge “nothing of this nature” will happen again.

The mixed martial arts fighter was fined 1,000 euro (£861) after he pleaded guilty to punching the man earlier this year.

Dublin District Court heard that the victim, Desmond Keogh, was not present during the sentencing and did not want to give a victim impact statement.

McGregor, of Lady Castle, Straffan, Co Kildare, had apologised to his victim and paid him compensation, however the amount was not disclosed to the court.

CCTV footage obtained from the Marble Arch Pub in Dublin shows McGregor entering the bar with two other men on April 6.

The court was told that Mr Keogh was drinking in the pub at around 2.30pm when McGregor and the men, who are believed to be his security staff, entered and spoke to a number of others sitting beside Mr Keogh.

Detailing the facts of the case, Garda Jason O’Carroll told the court that the victim said he recognised McGregor from the newspapers.

Fans take selfies with McGregor outside court (Brian Lawless/PA)

The court heard McGregor took a bottle of whiskey from the bar and glasses and offered drinks to a number of patrons.

Mr Keogh declined and placed the glass he was given back on to the bar.

Mr O’Carroll said that McGregor then slammed the glass down in front of Mr Keogh and made an approach to him before he was stopped by the two security men.

The garda explained that McGregor moved back and spoke to a man sitting to the right of Mr Keogh.

Mr O’Carroll said that McGregor then turned and punched Mr Keogh with a closed fist on the left side of his face.

In the footage, he was then seen being quickly removed by his security staff.

McGregor watched the video as it was played to the court, including the moment he punched Mr Keogh.

Garda O’Carroll confirmed that Mr Keogh did not engage with McGregor and was looking the other way when he was hit.

Defence solicitor Michael Staines told the court the victim had been given an apology and had accepted it.

A letter signed by Mr Keogh and shown to the court confirmed he did not suffer any physical injury.

The court heard that McGregor has 18 previous convictions dating back 10 years, including one assault charge and a number of speeding and road traffic convictions.

Mr Staines said: “What happened was indeed wrong and inappropriate and he accepts that and has apologised to the injured party and, thankfully, (Mr Keogh) accepts it.

“He accepts that what he did was wrong and wants to apologise in open court.”

Addressing the court, McGregor said: “What I did was very wrong and I would like to apologise again to the victim and to the court and I assure nothing of this nature will happen again.”

Mr Staines asked the court to be as lenient as possible, saying that McGregor is a professional sports athlete and that his fights take place in the US.

He said the fighter’s whole career could “be in jeopardy in the case of a conviction”, as it would be difficult to obtain a US visa.

McGregor also offered to give a substantial amount of money to the homeless charity, the Peter McVerry Trust.

Judge Treasa Kelly noted that McGregor pleaded guilty to the offence and showed remorse.

She also asked whether any compensation had been paid to the victim, which Mr Staines confirmed it had.

McGregor was given one month to pay the fine.