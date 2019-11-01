People attending fireworks displays in southern parts of the country should be mindful of wet and windy weather, which could cause their plans to fizzle out.

The Met Office has a number of warnings in place across the south of England and in Wales on Saturday, while a band of rain could affect northern Scotland.

Strong winds are also forecast and gusts may reach up to 70 miles per hour or more in the most exposed coastal areas in the south.

Rainfall levels are expected reach 30mm to 40mm widely across Wales and south-west England but locally could reach 60mm to 80mm.

If you're planning on going to a #Fireworks display 🎆 this weekend, check out our specific evening forecast for this weekend ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GVyTm9ERql — Met Office (@metoffice) November 1, 2019

London is expected to be “quite wet and windy” for much of Saturday and gusts could reach up to 40mph to 50mph across the capital.

The Met advised those attending or organising local bonfire events to take care.

It added people should be mindful of the strength of the winds before setting off fireworks.

Lewisham Council, which organises the display at Blackheath, said it is currently proceeding as planned.

“Obviously will continue to monitor the weather conditions,” a spokesman said.

“The safety of the public is always our number one priority.”

Organisers at Alexandra Palace also said they planned to go ahead despite the weather warnings.