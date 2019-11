England’s dreams ended in tears on Saturday, with South Africa winning the Rugby World Cup final.

The Springboks beat England 32-12 at the International Stadium Yokohama, in a thrilling finale.

Fans flocked to pubs across the country to enjoy the game – but ultimately were left drowning their sorrows.

Dejected England fans at Crewe and Nantwich RFC (Peter Byrne/PA)

It wasn’t meant to be – scenes at Harpenden Rugby Club, St Albans (Joe Giddens/PA)

Fans at The Merchants Inn in Rugby, Warwickshire (Jacob King/PA)

Even the pumpkin looked disappointed (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

England fans watch the match at Sale Rugby Club (Ian Hodgson/PA)

A tense moment at Sale (Ian Hodgson/PA)

There’s always next time… (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Fans at The Sussex Arms in Twickenham (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Some couldn’t bear to look (Jacob King/PA)