All eyes were on Yokohama on Saturday morning, as England take on South Africa in the Rugby World Cup final.

The Queen and the Prime Minister sent messages of good luck to the team, while the Duke of Sussex travelled to Japan for the game.

Back home, millions of rugby fans tuned in to watch the match, with pubs open across the country.

Fans watch the final at The Sussex Arms in Twickenham (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Fans raise a glass at The Sussex Arms in Twickenham (Kirsty O’Connor/PA)

Fans were in full voice during the national anthem (Andrew Matthews/PA)

England fans arrive at Old Albanian RFC, The Woollam Playing Fields, St Albans (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Fans enjoy breakfast rolls at Old Albanian RFC (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Ready for action in St Albans (Andrew Matthews/PA)

Watching the game at Harpenden Rugby Club, St Albans (Joe Giddens/PA)

Young fans join in the fun (Joe Giddens/PA)

England fans at The Merchants Inn in Rugby, Warwickshire (Jacob King/PA)

A tense moment at Sale Rugby Club (Ian Hodgson/PA)

Earlier, those lucky enough to go to Japan flocked to the International Stadium Yokohama – with a famous face among them.

The Duke of Sussex alongside Japan’s Crown Prince Akishino (Christophe Ena/AP)

(David Davies/PA)

(David Davies/PA)

(David Davies/PA)

(David Davies/PA)

(David Davies/PA)

(David Davies/PA)

(David Davies/PA)

(David Davies/PA)

(Ashley Western/PA)

Surely this fan can’t take sides?