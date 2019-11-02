Trees and scaffolding have been blown over leaving cars damaged and transport disrupted after high winds of more than 80mph hit parts of the UK.

The Met Office has issued a number of rain and wind warnings across the south of England and Wales, while a band of rain could affect northern Scotland.

Meteorologist Luke Miall, from the Met Office, told the PA news agency that gusts of more than 80mph had been measured in the South West on Saturday morning.

Strong winds have brought down some trees across southwest England this morning and there have also been reports of #powercuts Over the coming hours, these strong winds will transfer eastwards Stay #Weatheraware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/D1UUEj94tG — Met Office (@metoffice) November 2, 2019

The Met Office said a number of trees had been brought down by strong gusts.

South Western Railways said a number of trees were blocking the line between Woking and Weymouth and warned services could be delayed or cancelled.

Dorset Police posted a photograph on social media showing scaffolding which had collapsed on to a line of parked cars due to the strong gusts.

Dorset Street, Blandford blocked due to fallen scaffolding. We are getting multiple reports of tree’s coming down all over the county, so please be careful if you’re out and about today.@TravelDorset pic.twitter.com/U92EuSsheQ — Dorset Traffic Cops (@DorsetTraffic) November 2, 2019

The structure was blown over in Dorset Street, Blandford Forum, during the early hours, the force said.

The Met Office said winds of 83mph were recorded in Plymouth and 82mph in Culdrose in Cornwall.

Mr Miall said inland winds of 40mph to 55mph had been reported with some areas seeing gusts of up to 60mph.

He added: “It has been pretty windy with widespread gusts across southern areas.

“We are beginning to see stronger winds across the South East and they will continue into the afternoon.”

Rainfall is expected reach 30mm-40mm widely across Wales and south-west England, but locally could reach 60mm-80mm.

If you're planning on going to a #Fireworks display 🎆 this weekend, check out our specific evening forecast for this weekend ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/GVyTm9ERql — Met Office (@metoffice) November 1, 2019

The Met Office advised those attending or organising bonfire events to take care.

It added people should be mindful of the strength of the wind before setting off fireworks.

Lewisham Council, which organises the display at Blackheath, south-east London, said it is proceeding as planned.

Blackheath fireworks we are monitoring the weather @LBLFireworks @LewishamCouncil please check social media and the Lewisham Council websites for any updates . We do not want to cancel the fireworks, but public safety is our priority — Lewisham Council (@LewishamCouncil) November 2, 2019

“Obviously we will continue to monitor the weather conditions,” a spokesman said.

“The safety of the public is always our number one priority.”

Organisers at Alexandra Palace in north London have also said they plan to go ahead despite the weather warnings.