An Italian offshore supply vessel which rescued 151 migrants in waters off Libya has arrived in Sicily.

The Asso Trenta docked at Pozzallo on Sunday.

It was not immediately known if the migrants would stay in Italy or be distributed among other European Union countries.

Hours earlier, a German charity’s rescue boat, Alan Kurdi, disembarked 88 migrants at Taranto on the Italian mainland.

The Alan Kurdi rescue ship arrives in the port of Taranto, Italy (Renato Ingenito/ANSA.AP)

Under an EU-brokered deal, 67 of them will go to four other countries, while the others will stay in Italy.

A Taranto official, Gabriella Ficocelli, told Italian news agency ANSA that the migrants included five unaccompanied minors who were “tired and tried by the voyage”.

They disembarked eight days after being rescued from Libyan-based traffickers’ unseaworthy vessels in the Mediterranean Sea.