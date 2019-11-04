Pre-election manoeuvrings lead several newspapers on Monday, ahead of a varied collection of other stories.

The Daily Telegraph turns a blowtorch on Nigel Farage and the Brexit Party, reporting accusations he is attempting to create a hung parliament which would ruin the UK’s plans for leaving the EU.

The front page of tomorrow's Daily Telegraph: Farage 'could ruin UK's hope of Brexit'

The Independent and Metro report Mr Farage will not run as an MP but will concentrate on campaigning instead.

The Daily Mirror leads with a piece on the Labour Party vowing to save free TV licences for pensioners.

The Guardian says Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has warned dissenters in his shadow cabinet to obey him on Brexit.

Guardian front page, Monday 4 November 2019: Obey me on Brexit, Corbyn warns cabinet dissenters

And the Daily Express takes a different election angle, reporting Boris Johnson’s plans to cut taxes.

Meanwhile, The Times leads with a report that human trafficking gangs are using private schools as a means of sending young Vietnamese people into Britain, before they leave the schools and live illegally.

The Times 4/11/2019Swimmers 'loony dook' (Scottish meaning dip or bathe), in the North Sea on Portobello Beach in Edinburgh in fancy dress for the launch of a new book 'Taking The Plunge'.

The i carries a report that the NHS is struggling to cope with soaring heart failure cases.

Monday's front page: NHS feels the strain as heart failure cases soar by a third in five years

The Daily Mail also takes up a medical theme, reporting hospitals are being swamped by increasing numbers of diabetics.

The Sun leads with claims there is an epidemic of cocaine use among people older than 50.

Tomorrow's front page: 'Middle-aged cocaine users are being rushed to hospital at a record rate'

The Financial Times says Saudi Arabia’s Aramco oil company has launched an initial public offering with a goal of raising 60 billion US dollars (£46 billion).

Just published: front page of the Financial Times UK edition Monday November 4

And the Daily Star leads with the weather, and a forecast drop in temperatures.