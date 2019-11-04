A man in his 20s remains in custody after the body of a boy was found in a house in Limerick.

Irish police (garda) said the body of the boy was discovered in a house in the Ballynanty area shortly after 7pm on Sunday.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

It is understood the boy is 11 years old.

His body was removed from the scene on Monday afternoon after Dr Margot Bolster, assistant state pathologist, carried out a preliminary examination.

Gardai at a house in Shanabooly Road in Limerick where the body of an 11-year-old boy was discovered on Sunday evening. The boy is believed to have died after an assault (Niall Carson/PA)

A post-mortem examination will be carried out on Monday at University Hospital Limerick by Dr Bolster.

The Garda Technical Bureau remain at the scene.

Sinn Fein councillor John Costelloe said that the community has been left in shock.

“I went to the scene this morning and spoke to a lot of the residents and they cannot believe what has happened,” he said.

“There is a lot of numbness and devastation in the area.

“I have four kids myself and the love of a child is so special.

“To lose a child of that age, so young, is just incomprehensible.

“I am in shock. People can’t talk about it.

“At age 11 your whole life is an adventure and what has happened is awful.

“That community is very close-knit and they are finding it hard to understand what has happened.”

Sinn Fein Limerick TD Maurice Quinlivan, who grew up around the corner from the scene, said there is a deep sense of shock.

“People are utterly in disbelief. It’s an incredibly sad thing to happen,” he added.

“The community is very strong and they will rally around the family over these difficult days and months ahead.”

Sources have confirmed that the man and boy are known to each other.

The man was arrested following what gardai described as a “fatal assault”.

Gardai at Mayorstone Park in Limerick appealed for information into the assault.

A garda spokesman said: “Any person who was in the vicinity of Shanabooly Road, Ballynanty or in the Moyross area between 4pm and 7pm last night (Sunday) and who saw anything suspicious or to any person who may have information in relation to this investigation is asked to contact the incident room on 061 456989, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any garda station.”

A garda liaison officer has been appointed and investigations are ongoing.